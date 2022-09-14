Civilians killed in Azeri attacks on Armenia

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan notified international partners on the intense Azerbaijani attacks against Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the letters sent to his counterparts, he noted that the Azerbaijani military are deliberately shelling civilian infrastructures. “The Armenian side has casualties, including killed peaceful residents, we also have significant losses of military equipment. The Azerbaijani military are not ceasing attempts to attack,” Simonyan said in the letters.