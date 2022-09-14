Azeri propaganda spreads fake videos, old footage from 2020 war

The Azerbaijani bombardments are targeting the military positions of Armenia in the direction of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha, as well as border towns, Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.
Moscow expects that Yerevan and Baku will adhere to the new ceasefire agreement. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this Thursday at the weekly press briefing, news.am informs.
Armenia’s all partners contributed equally to the agreement on the ceasefire, the United States played...
Despite the current tension, the work of preparing a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku has not stopped....
The European Union welcomes the agreement on a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which entered...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the session of the Security Council of Armenia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Samarkand, Uzbekistan,...
US Congressman Frank Pallone said that the resolution submitted to the House of Representatives condemning...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
The population of the Karmir Shuka community of Artsakh’ Martuni region continues the normal life activities.
On September 15, the spontaneous rally had started the day before at Stepanakert's Revival Square, resumed.
On September 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing...
Ruben Vardanyan, a well-known businessman and social entrepreneur, visited Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh,...
On September 12, around 04:00-04:30 in the morning, the Azerbaijani side opened fire from the positions...
The construction work to improve the building conditions of the municipality of Stepanakert is underway,...
On September 8, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan convened an extended consultation on the higher...
No changes were recorded on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 9 a.m. on Friday.
Defense Ministers of Russia and Armenia, Sergei Shoigu and Suren Papikyan, had a telephone conversation...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan received today European Union’s Special Representative...
Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff, announced at...
As of 11:00, September 15, no significant incidents have been registered on the Armenian-Azerbaijani...
No significant incidents were recorded on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at night,
As of September 14, the verified number of Armenian troops who were killed in the Azerbaijani attack...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
