MFA: Russia taking measures to settle situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Russia is taking measures to settle the situation on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was announced by Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are in close contact with Baku and Yerevan. We are taking necessary measures to help stabilize the situation as quickly as possible," Gonchar told RIA Novosti, news.am informs.

After midnight on Tuesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan started intensively shelling the Armenian combat positions located near Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish, and Ishkhanasar settlements. Attacks were carried out on civil infrastructure, too. There are casualties and wounded on the Armenian side. The Armenian government has appealed to Russia, the CSTO, and the UN Security Council regarding this military aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.