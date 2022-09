Member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Massimiliano Capitanio released a statement on the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Armenia is again under attack. We hope that the ceasefire statement will be respected and the Armenian people will finally be able to live peacefully, without being subjected to continuous and unjustified aggression. War must stop,” Capitanio said.