Luxembourg expressed deep concern over the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia, calling for the hostilities to stop.

September 14, 2022, 12:35 Luxembourg expresses concern over Azeri military operation against Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Luxembourg is deeply concerned at reports about military operations by Azerbaijan directed against Armenia that have caused many casualties. Hostilies [sic]must stop,” the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg tweeted, adding that Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn calls on both parties to refrain from further escalation.