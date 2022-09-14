Kyrgyz President calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve disputes peacefully

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the conflict peacefully.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: President Japarov participated in the CSTO Collective Security Council emergency session which was convened by Armenia after Azerbaijan launched an attack.

Japarov said during the meeting that “Kyrgyzstan is concerned” over the tensions. “President Sadyr Japarov emphasized the need to resolve the situation exclusively through diplomatic means and expressed hope that the parties will refrain from the use of force in the future and will resolve existing disputes peacefully based on strengthening trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Kyrgyz presidency said.