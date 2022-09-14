Putin briefs CSTO members on Russia’s steps for de-escalating situation at Armenian- Azerbaijani border

President of Russia Vladimir Putin briefed members of the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting on the additional steps taken by Russia to de-escalate the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, RIA Novosti reported citing a statement from the CSTO Secretariat.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The meeting was convened based on Armenia’s appeal following the large-scale Azerbaijani attack on September 13.