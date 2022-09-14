The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Stanislav Zas will lead a mission to Armenia, RIA Novosti reports.

September 14, 2022, 09:13 CSTO Secretary-General to lead assessment mission to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The mission will assess the situation at the conflict zone with Azerbaijan, prepare a report for leaders of states and develop proposals for de-escalation.

CSTO Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov will accompany Zas.

Moreover, a decision was made at the CSTO Collective Security Council to launch a task force which would constantly monitor the situation in its area of responsibility.