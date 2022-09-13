The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense.Armenian MOD

As of 21:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministry added, that the intensity of the shelling of Armenian positions, settlements and civilian infrastructure, as well as the positional battles in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk have significantly weakened.

The Armed Forces of Armenia continue fully implementing their combat tasks, showing proper resistance to the adversary.

Attempting to justify its large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, the Azerbaijani defense ministry spread a statement claiming that today, starting at 09:00, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the agreement on the ceasefire by bombarding the Azerbaijani positions.

This statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry is a total absurdity, as since midnight the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces have not stopped the shelling and the bombardment of Armenian positions, settlements and civilian infrastructure for a single moment.

This fake news comes to prove that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan deeply disregards the opinion of the international community..

The Armenian Ministry of Defense states that it exclusively responded to the large-scale aggression unleashed by official Baku”, the statement says.