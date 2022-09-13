Armenian MOD: Situation at some parts of Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense

The situation in some sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense as of 18:00, Defense Ministry’s spokesperson Aram Torosyan said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Although it’s still to early to talk about the stabilization of the situation, the intensity of bombardment registered since midnight has significantly weakened. The adversary is attempting to advance positions during the whole day with the use of special purpose units, primarily in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk. The Armenian Armed Forces continue fully implementing their combat tasks”, Torosyan said.

“The reports about the casualties of the Armenian side are being checked.

Starting from midnight till now the Azerbaijani units continue targeting the border settlements and civilian infrastructure. The Defense Ministry will continue regularly making official statements about the developments. The Ministry calls on to follow exclusively the official news, refrain from traveling to the combat zone, moreover, publishing videos from that territories”, he stated.