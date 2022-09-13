Members of the Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expressed deep concern over the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and discussed the proposals on the possible launch of CSTO mechanisms for resolving the situation, the CSTO Secretariat said in a statement.

September 13, 2022, 17:36 After Armenia’s appeal, CSTO Permanent Council discusses proposals of possible launch of mechanisms

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The CSTO Secretariat leadership and the Chief of the Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov participated in the emergency session of the permanent council initiated by Armenia.

Armenia’s Permanent Representative at the CSTO Viktor Biyagov briefed the council on the developments at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and notified about the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s application.

