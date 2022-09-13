On September 13, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Foreign Ministry said.

September 13, 2022, 16:58 Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Josep Borrell

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mirzoyan presented to High Representative Borrell the situation resulting from the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia at midnight, September 13.

It was emphasized that not only military positions, but also civilian infrastructures became targets of Azerbaijani aggression.

Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the need for a targeted and adequate international response to Azerbaijan's actions.