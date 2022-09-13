European Council President Charles Michel is in touch with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

September 13, 2022, 17:16 Charles Michel keeps in touch with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I am in contact with both leaders Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. Josep Borre has asked EU Special Representative Klaar to travel to Baku and Yerevan to work on preventing further escalation," he tweeted.

"Reports about fighting on the Armenia - Azerbaijan border are extremely worrying. Need a complete and sustainable ceasefire. There is no alternative to peace and stability - and there is no alternative to diplomacy to ensure that," he added.