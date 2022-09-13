Macron calls for respect towards Armenia’s territorial integrity

French President Emmanuel Macron called for strict adherence to the ceasefire and respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: France will convey the situation to the UN Security Council, where it is currently presiding, the French presidency said in a statement.

President Macron is ready to support the sides in order for all issues relating to or stemming from the conflict to be resolved exclusively through negotiations.

“He will continue actively supporting this together with all partners and interested parties,” the presidency said.