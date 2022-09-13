CSTO Permanent Council holds special session on Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation

A special session of the CSTO Permanent Council was held Tuesday at the initiative of the Armenian side, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the session, the representative of the permanent mission of Armenia to the CSTO, Viktor Biyagov, informed the members of the CSTO Central Committee that after midnight on Tuesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan carried out provocative and aggressive actions against the sovereign territory of Armenia, carrying out attempts to advance positions in some directions.

The actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces are considered a gross violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia - a CSTO member state, and the situation may lead to a large-scale armed conflict.

Victor Biyagov noted that Armenia appealed to its allies in the CSTO, expecting effective collective steps to ensure the security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia within the framework of the CSTO Charter. He expressed confidence that CSTO mechanisms are capable of restraining the aggressor.