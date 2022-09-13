Russia is trying to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia through diplomacy, said First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Konstantin Zatulin, news.am informs.

September 13, 2022, 16:05 Zatulin: Russia tries to achieve peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia through diplomacy

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenia appealed to Russia for help because of the aggravation of the situation on the border with Azerbaijan. Zatulin believes that Azerbaijan is taking advantage of Russia's participation in a special military operation in Ukraine and is presenting a new 'ultimatum' to Armenia.

"Azerbaijan has consumed all the ways and means to benefit as much as possible from Armenia's defeat in the fight for Karabakh. This has already led to a number of consequences after the transfer of the districts to Azerbaijan. But Azerbaijan, apparently, is not fully satisfied with this, it wants more and uses the cramped circumstances of Russia, which is involved in the Ukrainian events, to make its demands, which are very similar to an ultimatum. I think this is a consequence of everything that happened two years ago, and we are reaping them, and I think that it is necessary to figure out the role of Turkey, which is usually behind all the actions of Azerbaijan, pushing," he said.

The deputy said that Russia will distance itself from interference in military actions, but it must "pacify" Azerbaijan.