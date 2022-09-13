Azerbaijan had pre-planned the attack, says Armenian prosecution

The General Prosecution of Armenia says Azerbaijan pre-planned the September 13 explicit aggression against Armenia’s territorial integrity and peaceful population.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The prosecution says its criminal investigation into Azerbaijan’s attack – a violation of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement and several international treaties prohibiting the use of force or the threat to use force and invading the territory of another country gathered information on war crimes and criminal violations of Customary international humanitarian law.

Azerbaijan bombarded military positions of Armenia deployed in Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik provinces and also delivered strikes on peaceful settlements, targeting civilians, residential homes and infrastructure. Several civilians were wounded.

The prosecution said that the information shows that Azerbaijan pre-planned this attack and was creating artificial grounds for its aggression over the course of a long period of time.

The Prosecutor General has notified his counterparts of partner countries on the facts of the Azeri aggression.

At least 49 Armenian troops were killed and three civilians were wounded when Azerbaijan launched a major bombardment attack in several directions against Armenia 00:05 September 13. In some directions the Azeri troops continue attempts to advance.