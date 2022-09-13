Georgia to make all effort for preserving peace and stability in region – PM Garibashvili tells PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: PM Pashinyan presented the situation which resulted from the Azerbaijani aggression against sovereign territory of Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Garibashvili attached importance to preserving peace and stability in the region, adding that Georgia will make all efforts to contribute to this.