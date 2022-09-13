Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone talk with CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov, the Armenian MFA's press service reported.

September 13, 2022, 13:23 Armenian FM had phone talks with Deputy Secretary General of CSTO

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister Mirzoyan presented to his interlocutor the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border resulting from the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan at midnight on September 13, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

The prospects of implementing the existing CSTO mechanisms were discussed.