Armenian FM had phone talks with Deputy Secretary General of CSTO

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone talk with CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov, the Armenian MFA's press service reported.
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Minister Mirzoyan presented to his interlocutor the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border resulting from the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan at midnight on September 13, the foreign ministry said in a readout.
The prospects of implementing the existing CSTO mechanisms were discussed.