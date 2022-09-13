Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, his Office informs.

September 13, 2022, 12:12 Armenia’s Pashinyan has phone with Iran’s Raisi

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Pashinyan gave details about the provocative and aggressive actions carried out by the armed forces of Azerbaijan towards the sovereign territory of Armenia.

President Raisi, in turn, noted that a new war in the South Caucasus is unacceptable and Iran is following the developments carefully. The Iranian president emphasized that all conflicts in the region should be resolved peacefully and Iran's position regarding the territorial integrity of countries is clear.

The President of Iran mentioned the words of the supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei , according to which Iran's connection with Armenia should not be endangered, and the communication channels should be under the sovereignty of the countries.

Also, Ebrahim Raisi stressed that Iran is ready to support the establishment of peace in the region, adding that the security issue of Armenia is important for Iran, too.

Azerbaijan opened fire early hours on Tuesday near the Armenian borders. The reports have been confirmed by the Armenian defense ministry spokesperson who said that the adversary also used UAVs. The Armenian side has casualties and wounded. The Armenian death toll has reached 49. The defense ministry said it will regularly issue official reports on the situation developments.