At this moment the Defense Ministry has confirmed that 49 Armenian troops were killed in the Azerbaijani attack, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

September 13, 2022, 11:42 49 Armenian troops killed in Azeri attack

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have launched an attack on Armenia in 4 directions, and another 2-3 directions were added later. And Azerbaijan is attempting to misrepresent these actions to be a response to some kind of provocations. But we must definitely say that this is a total lie and fake report,” Pashinyan added, noting that the Azeri attack was completely unprovoked.