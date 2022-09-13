The Artsakh foreign ministry condemned Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions against Armenia.

September 13, 2022, 11:02 Artsakh calls on int’l community to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression and refrain from untargeted appeals

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemns the aggressive actions unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Armenia on September 13, the use of force and bombing of the sovereign territory of Armenia.

These actions are a clear manifestation of Armenophobia, genocidal policy and gross violation of international law and norms.

We call on the international community to strongly condemn the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan, refraining from amorphous and untargeted appeals and assessments, to take appropriate measures against the aggressor.

We offer our condolences to the relatives of all the victims and wish the injured speedy recovery,” the ministry said.