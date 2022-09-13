The Azerbaijani forces attempted to advance simultaneously in several directions at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the early morning of September 13.

September 13, 2022, 10:40 Armenian military releases video showing Azeri retreat after attempted advance

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Aram Torosyan released a video showing the Azerbaijani troops breaching the border and approaching the Armenian positions and then retreating after facing Armenian countermeasures and taking casualties.