The situation along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact remains relatively stable as of 09:00, September 13 and no significant incidents were recorded compared to the previous day, the Artsakh authorities said.
Situation at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact relatively stable
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Since different parts of the Stepanakert-Yerevan interstate road are close to the places of military operations, it can be dangerous for traffic. Taking into account the seriousness of the situation, we urge citizens to travel only in cases of extreme necessity during this period.
Azerbaijan launched a massive attack on Armenia September 13 shortly after midnight.