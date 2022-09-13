Situation at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact relatively stable

The situation along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact remains relatively stable as of 09:00, September 13 and no significant incidents were recorded compared to the previous day, the Artsakh authorities said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Since different parts of the Stepanakert-Yerevan interstate road are close to the places of military operations, it can be dangerous for traffic. Taking into account the seriousness of the situation, we urge citizens to travel only in cases of extreme necessity during this period.

In case of a possible change in the situation, the necessary information will be provided. We urge the population to remain calm and alert, to follow only official information," Artsakh Information Center informs.

Azerbaijan launched a massive attack on Armenia September 13 shortly after midnight.