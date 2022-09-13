There are no significant changes in the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as of 08:00. Positional fighting continues in some parts of the border. The Azerbaijani forces are not ceasing their attempts to advance, the Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Aram Torosyan said during a briefing.

September 13, 2022, 08:47 Azerbaijani forces continue attempts to advance into Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The adversary continues using artillery, mortar, UAVs and large caliber weapons in the direction of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure,” Torosyan added, noting that the military attachés of the diplomatic corps have been briefed on the situation and that the Azerbaijani military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the developments.