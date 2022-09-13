Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

September 13, 2022, 07:59 Pashinyan Holds Telephone Conversation with US Secretary of State

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Prime Minister presented details about the aggression launched by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan informed that in connection with the ongoing actions, a decision has been made to officially apply to the Russian Federation Council for the implementation of the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and to the UN Security Council. In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed hope for an adequate reaction of the international community.

Antony Blinken expressed the deep concern of the American side regarding the created situation and considered the further escalation of the situation inadmissible. He expressed the readiness of the USA to make efforts to stabilize the situation.