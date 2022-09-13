Armenian PM briefs Russian President on border situation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan briefed Putin on the provocative, aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Armenia's sovereign territory, which were accompanied by artillery and large-caliber small arms fire.

The PM assessed the actions of the Azerbaijani side as unacceptable and underlined the importance of the adequate response of the international community.

The sides agreed to be in operative communication.