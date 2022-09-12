The President of the Republic signed a decree on establishing a Public Council

On September 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing a Public Council, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Council is a consultative body, all members of which will be elected ex gratia on a public basis.

According to the decree, the Council's charter was approved and 8 members were appointed, who will organize the process of electing the other 17 members of the structure within the terms stipulated by the Council's charter.

The decree enters into force on the day following its official publication and remains in effect until the end of the term of office of the acting President of the Artsakh Republic.