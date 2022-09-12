France to cut industrial production tax at slower pace

The French government will cut the industrial production tax at a slower pace than originally planned as it seeks to meet deficit reduction targets despite lower economic growth, said Finance Ministry chief Bruno Le Maire.
Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan has met with Russian Armenian businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan twice in recent days to discuss the edges of cooperation and welcome his decision to move to Artsakh. Beglaryan wrote about this on Facebook.
Ruben Rubinyan met with a delegation led by Philip Reeker, informed from the National Assembly of Armenia.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of...
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Philip Reeker, the new US Senior Adviser for Caucasus...
On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector...
The process of recognition of Artsakh continues, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the AFP news agency...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
Armenia is ranked 11th among 165 countries in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 report by the Canadian...
Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1...
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
On September 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on establishing a Public Council.
Ruben Vardanyan, a well-known businessman and social entrepreneur, visited Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh,...
On September 12, around 04:00-04:30 in the morning, the Azerbaijani side opened fire from the positions...
The construction work to improve the building conditions of the municipality of Stepanakert is underway,...
On September 8, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan convened an extended consultation on the higher...
The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the...
On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in...
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the units of the Artsakh Defense Forces shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in the north-western direction of the Republic of Artsakh, does not correspond to reality.
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying accusations by Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on opening...
The US has allocated $2 million for demining in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone, the State...
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as disinformation the latest statement from Azerbaijan falsely...
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of...
The Azerbaijani side has returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side on September 8,...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
