The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.47/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

September 12, 2022, 16:27 Dollar, euro still gaining value in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 411.11 (up by AMD 2.79), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 473.59 (up by AMD 2.93), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.72 (unchanged) in the country.