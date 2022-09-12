French President Emmanuel Macron plans to speak with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the phone again on the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in the coming days, the Elysee Palace said on Sunday, TASS reports.

September 12, 2022, 14:33 Macron to Speak with Putin Again on Situation at ZNPP Within Days: Elysee Palace

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The president will speak with President Putin again in the coming days to reach accord on issues of ensuring security at the Zaporozhye NPP," the presidential office said, adding that Macron "will stay in contact with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi."

According to the Elysee Palace, Macron stressed the necessity to guarantee the Zapaorozhye NPP’s security and noted that "Russia’s presence underlies the risks the nuclear power plant is facing." "The French president called for the withdrawal of Russian heavy and other weapons, as well as for the implementation of the IAEA recommendations on ensuring the facility’s security," it said.

Apart from that, the French leader called for the soonest end of the Russian operation and beginning of talks on "restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."