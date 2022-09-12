Ruben Vardanyan visited the communities of Berdadzor sub-district

Ruben Vardanyan, a well-known businessman and social entrepreneur, visited Mets Shen, Hin Shen, Yegtsahogh, Lisagor communities of the Berdadzor sub-region and talked with the local residents about issues related to the development of settlements.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan informed about this on his Facebook page.

"For thirty years, the people of Artsakh have kept their land and developed it with the hope that they will live safely. Our task today is to ensure the safety of our compatriots. I am sure that it is necessary to start from the villages, to strengthen the walls of our house- Artsakh.

Because by preserving the villages, we preserve Artsakh,” Ruben Vardanyan said.