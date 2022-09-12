Artsakhpress

International

Goals of special operation in Ukraine set by President will be achieved: Medvedev

The goals of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine set by President Vladimir Putin will be achieved, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday, summing up the results on the election campaign, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The goals set by the president of our country and the supreme commander-in-chief will be achieved in this operation," he said. "The support our party received during these elections is the best guarantee that we will do everything as necessary."

According to Medvedev, United Russia has joined the campaign of assistance to those affected by "the actions of the Kiev regime." "We have been doing it at all levels and people see it. It is impossible not to see. Maybe, let us be frank, it was the strongest aspect of our election campaign," he added.


     

Politics

I have met with Ruben Vardanyan twice in recent days. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan has met with Russian Armenian businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan twice in recent days to discuss the edges of cooperation and welcome his decision to move to Artsakh. Beglaryan wrote about this on Facebook.

Armenia parliament deputy speaker meets with OSCE Minsk Group new US Co-Chair

Ruben Rubinyan met with a delegation led by Philip Reeker, informed from the National Assembly of Armenia.

Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of...

Ararat Mirzoyan, Philip Reeker discuss matters related to Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Philip Reeker, the new US Senior Adviser for Caucasus...

President Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives

On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector...

The process of recognition of Artsakh continues. David Babayan

The process of recognition of Artsakh continues, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

Blinken unexpectedly arrives in Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the AFP news agency...

Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from...

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

The building of the Martakert municipality is being renovated

The construction work to improve the building conditions of the municipality of Stepanakert is underway, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic stated.

Higher education system tuition fee compensation program discussed in Artsakh

On September 8, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan convened an extended consultation on the higher...

The building conditions of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center to be expanded

The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the...

The opening ceremony of the bust of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) held in Stepanakert

On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in...

The news on planned surrender of several territories has nothing to do with reality. Artsakh InfoCenter

Artsakh's Information Center has issued a message, denying the rumors circulating in social networks...

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family

Before the 2020 Artsakh War, the family of 82-year-old Dora Sargsyan lived in the Sghnak village of Artsakh’s...

Why sometimes Azerbaijan cars pass through new alternative route connecting Artsakh to Armenia?

The passage of Azerbaijani vehicles through the new route through the corridor connecting Artsakh with...

Military

Azeri defense ministry spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Army

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the units of the Artsakh Defense Forces shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in the north-western direction of the Republic of Artsakh, does not correspond to reality.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan disseminates another disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying accusations by Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on opening...

US allocates $2M for demining in Karabakh conflict zone

The US has allocated $2 million for demining in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone, the State...

Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan disseminates another disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as disinformation the latest statement from Azerbaijan falsely...

Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense reach agreement on peacekeeping, military education

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of...

Azerbaijan returns five Armenian POWs

The Azerbaijani side has returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side on September 8,...

Greece PM does not believe in possibility of war with Turkey
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The Road of Life (New Route)
The Road of Life (New Route)
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
Videos

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

International

Greece PM does not believe in possibility of war with Turkey

Goals of special operation in Ukraine set by President will be achieved: Medvedev

Antigua and Barbuda to vote on whether to remove UK monarch as head of state

Czech government plans to limit electricity prices for industrial sector

