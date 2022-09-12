The goals of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine set by President Vladimir Putin will be achieved, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday, summing up the results on the election campaign, TASS reports.

September 12, 2022, 12:06 Goals of special operation in Ukraine set by President will be achieved: Medvedev

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The goals set by the president of our country and the supreme commander-in-chief will be achieved in this operation," he said. "The support our party received during these elections is the best guarantee that we will do everything as necessary."

According to Medvedev, United Russia has joined the campaign of assistance to those affected by "the actions of the Kiev regime." "We have been doing it at all levels and people see it. It is impossible not to see. Maybe, let us be frank, it was the strongest aspect of our election campaign," he added.