The building of the Martakert municipality is being renovated

The construction work to improve the building conditions of the municipality of Stepanakert is underway, the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the source, as a result of the capital renovation, the building will have comfortable working conditions.

Now the interior finishing works of the building are being carried out. The construction is being carried out with the financial support of the budget of the Republic of Artsakh.