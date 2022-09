The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the units of the Artsakh Defense Forces shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in the north-western direction of the Republic of Artsakh on Septemer 11, does not correspond to reality.

September 12, 2022, 10:57 Azeri defense ministry spreads disinformation. Artsakh Defense Army

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.