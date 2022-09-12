Czech government plans to limit electricity prices for industrial sector

The Czech government will consider introducing a cap on electricity bills for industrial companies at the same time as it tries to help households and public institutions overcome Europe's energy crisis, Finance Minister Zbyněk Stanjura said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The government is preparing additional measures to complement European Union plans to ease the burden of soaring energy prices after an emergency meeting of the bloc's energy ministers on Friday.

The Czech government is scheduled to meet Monday.

Last week, Stanjura told Hospodarske Noviny newspaper that national plans to ease the burden of rising energy prices, including some form of price caps, could cost up to 130 billion crowns ($5.3 billion).

As part of their plans, the Czechs have begun introducing reduced electricity rates for households and are creating a state energy trader to guarantee reasonable prices for public institutions such as schools and hospitals.

On Sunday, Stanjura said a law should be passed requiring electricity producers to sell a certain amount of electricity to the state, less than 20 percent of their output.

He also said that compensating power producers under the restrictions is also unlikely, since they would still cover costs and keep a reasonable profit.

The national plans would run parallel to the EU measures. On Friday, EU energy ministers instructed the bloc's executive branch to prepare proposals within days to curb non-gas producers' profits and help energy companies stay afloat as they seek unified measures to curb rising energy prices.