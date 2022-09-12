I have met with Ruben Vardanyan twice in recent days. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan has met with Russian Armenian businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan twice in recent days to discuss the edges of cooperation and welcome his decision to move to Artsakh. Beglaryan wrote about this on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Having great respect for Ruben Vardanyan's patriotic activity, I am very happy about his decision, considering it as an additional opportunity to overcome many internal and external challenges of Artsakh. I believe it is an exemplary step; especially every Armenian accomplished in the professional field should consider and realize the possibility of continuously supporting Artsakh in all ways—including living and working in Artsakh. And we are obligated to contribute to such steps and the proper realization of the existing potential.

Before Ruben moved here, we were implementing some projects with him in Artsakh. And after the move, I am convinced, the scope and results of the programs will multiply. A person with Ruben's potential has a lot to serve the Motherland, especially under such difficult conditions.

Life is an opportunity and obligation for mission and service, and I am happy that Ruben does not ignore his part of the mission," Artak Beglaryan said.