The US has allocated $2 million for demining in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone, as news.am informs, the State Department announced.

September 12, 2022, 09:09 US allocates $2M for demining in Karabakh conflict zone

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “To promote regional peace and cooperation, the United States is pleased to announce $2,000,000 for humanitarian demining operations in areas affected by the fall 2020 intensive fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the South Caucasus. Landmines and unexploded ordnance across the conflict zone continue to kill and maim civilians, block economic development, and impede the safe return of displaced communities,” reads a State Department media note.

“Building on the $500,000 announced in November 2021, new U.S. funding will continue to strengthen the technical capacity of demining organizations to clear deadly landmines and unexploded ordnance. These efforts play a critical role bolstering human security and enabling displaced communities to return to their homes and rebuild their lives safely,” the media note added, in particular.