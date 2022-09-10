Ruben Rubinyan met with a delegation led by Philip Reeker, informed from the National Assembly of Armenia.

September 10, 2022, 11:29 Armenia parliament deputy speaker meets with OSCE Minsk Group new US Co-Chair

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The deputy speaker of the NA and the special representative of Armenia in the process of normalization of relations with Turkey on Saturday morning received the new US senior adviser for Caucasus Negotiations and new co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the US.

Rubinyan briefed the Reeker on the current state of the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, and reflected on Armenia's positions in this regard. The importance of the speedy implementation of the agreements reached during the last meeting of the Armenian and Turkish special representatives was emphasized.