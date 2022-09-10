Money inflow to Armenia decreases from Russia but increases from US

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The inflow of money sent to Armenia from abroad has significantly decreased, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zhoghovurd daily learned that in July of this year, the net inflow of transfers received from abroad through banks in the name of individuals amounted to 135 million 396 thousand [US] dollars. Note that the net inflow of foreign money transfers sent to Armenia decreased by 231 million 153 thousand dollars compared to the previous month.



Thus, we can record that transfers continued to decrease in July compared to the months of June, May, and April.



In addition, let's note that the net inflow received from the RF [(Russian Federation)]—in other words, the money that came to Armenia and remained—amounted to 415 million 842 thousand dollars in July. This indicator decreased compared to June. It is clear that most of these funds are transferred by Armenians working abroad, and the money sent is the main means of livelihood of their families living here.



Zhoghovurd daily learned that today there are many people who send money from Armenia to RF to their relatives who have gone abroad for work. In fact, in July, transfers that came from the RF to the RA decreased by 4 million 703 thousand dollars.



By the way, the inflow of remittances from the US to Armenia has increased. If in June it was 35 million 353 thousand dollars, in July it became 38 million 880 thousand dollars.