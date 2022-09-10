The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of September 6, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone does not correspond to reality.

September 10, 2022, 10:05 Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia added that the situation at the border is relatively calm and under the full control of the Armenian military.