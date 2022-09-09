Pentagon chief says that NATO is not seeking confrontation with Moscow

NATO does not want to pose a threat to Russia, but as a defensive alliance will defend every inch of its territory against it, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said after a meeting with Czech Minister Jana Cernochova, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is strengthening its defense capabilities by creating new battle groups on its eastern flank. The Czech Republic is playing a leading role in this strengthening, Austin said.

Cernochova said the Czech Republic needs a well-armed army to fulfill that role, and the United States is a key partner in that regard.