Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Philip Reeker, the new US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations and new Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the US, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

September 9, 2022, 16:25 Ararat Mirzoyan, Philip Reeker discuss matters related to Nagorno-Karabakh issue

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Welcoming the guest, Mirzoyan wished him success in this responsible position.

The parties addressed several issues pertaining to regional security and stability and exchanged views on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

A broad range of issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed during the meeting. The role of the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process was emphasized.

The Armenian Foreign Minister underscored the importance of utilizing the potential and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship institution in context of a lasting and comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

FM Mirzoyan reflected on the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day Artsakh war in the fall of 2020, pointing—in this context—to the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees from Azerbaijan, as well as the need to preserve the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that have passed under Azerbaijani control.