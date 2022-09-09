Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Ararat Mirzoyan, Philip Reeker discuss matters related to Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Philip Reeker, the new US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations and new Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the US, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

Ararat Mirzoyan, Philip Reeker discuss matters related to Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Ararat Mirzoyan, Philip Reeker discuss matters related to Nagorno-Karabakh issue

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Welcoming the guest, Mirzoyan wished him success in this responsible position.

The parties addressed several issues pertaining to regional security and stability and exchanged views on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

A broad range of issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was discussed during the meeting. The role of the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process was emphasized.

The Armenian Foreign Minister underscored the importance of utilizing the potential and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship institution in context of a lasting and comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

FM Mirzoyan reflected on the humanitarian issues caused by the 44-day Artsakh war in the fall of 2020, pointing—in this context—to the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees from Azerbaijan, as well as the need to preserve the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that have passed under Azerbaijani control.


     

Politics

Ararat Mirzoyan, Philip Reeker discuss matters related to Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Philip Reeker, the new US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations and new Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for the US, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

All news from section

President Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives

On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector...

The process of recognition of Artsakh continues. David Babayan

The process of recognition of Artsakh continues, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

Blinken unexpectedly arrives in Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the AFP news agency...

We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan

The Armenian government will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone, PM Nikol...

Azerbaijan believes NK conflict is resolved, whereas Armenia and international community think otherwise – Pashinyan

Common positions failed to be recorded over the most important issues of concern for the Armenian side...

Kremlin does not confirm reports about Putin's planned visit to Armenia

The Kremlin has not yet confirmed the reports about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir...

Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

All news from section

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Higher education system tuition fee compensation program discussed in Artsakh

On September 8, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan convened an extended consultation on the higher education system tuition compensation program with the participation of officials of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, members of the National Assembly, heads of universities and secondary professional institutions.

All news from section

The building conditions of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center to be expanded

The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the...

The opening ceremony of the bust of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) held in Stepanakert

On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in...

The news on planned surrender of several territories has nothing to do with reality. Artsakh InfoCenter

Artsakh's Information Center has issued a message, denying the rumors circulating in social networks...

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family

Before the 2020 Artsakh War, the family of 82-year-old Dora Sargsyan lived in the Sghnak village of Artsakh’s...

Why sometimes Azerbaijan cars pass through new alternative route connecting Artsakh to Armenia?

The passage of Azerbaijani vehicles through the new route through the corridor connecting Artsakh with...

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital

On September 2, a procession and a rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh...

Military

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan disseminates another disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as disinformation the latest statement from Azerbaijan falsely accusing the Armenian military in shooting at Azerbaijani positions overnight September 8-9 in the eastern part of the border.

All news from section

Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense reach agreement on peacekeeping, military education

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of...

Azerbaijan returns five Armenian POWs

The Azerbaijani side has returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side on September 8,...

Suren Papikyan meets with governor of Kansas

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of...

Armenia soldier killed by Azerbaijan shooting

In the evening of September 5, Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan (born 2002) of the Armenian Armed Forces,...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire as disinformation

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

Ararat Mirzoyan, Philip Reeker discuss matters related to Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Higher education system tuition fee compensation program discussed in Artsakh
At least 10 EU countries oppose proposal to cap Russian gas prices
Romanian navy dredger hit by drifting mine in Black Sea
Charles III to be officially proclaimed King of UK on September 10
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

All news from section

Photos

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The Road of Life (New Route)
The Road of Life (New Route)
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

All news from section

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

All news from section

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

All news from section

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

International

Pentagon chief says that NATO is not seeking confrontation with Moscow

All news from section

At least 10 EU countries oppose proposal to cap Russian gas prices

At least 10 EU countries oppose proposal to cap Russian gas prices

Romanian navy dredger hit by drifting mine in Black Sea

Most Read

month

week

day

Search