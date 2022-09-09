Higher education system tuition fee compensation program discussed in Artsakh

On September 8, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan convened an extended consultation on the higher education system tuition compensation program with the participation of officials of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, members of the National Assembly, heads of universities and secondary professional institutions.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Based on the Artsakh Republic President program , as well as due to the post-war situation in 2020, almost all students have been receiving tuition compensation from the Government for 2 years. Now we have the task of confirming the procedure for granting compensations for the 2022-23 academic year, taking into account the experience of the previous period. With this mechanism of free education, we must ensure the implementation of the President's program, the promotion of the quality of education and the application of social guarantees," Beglaryan said.

Artak Beglaryan informed that the corresponding project was sent to universities, secondary professional institutions and all interested bodies, and the discussion will allow to have a more improved document.

As a result of thorough discussion, a number of improvements have been made in the project, which will be summarized in the authorized body and will be submitted to the government for approval.