Romanian navy dredger hit by drifting mine in Black Sea

A Romanian Navy dredger hit a drifting mine it was trying to defuse in bad weather on Thursday, but the crew of 75 were unharmed by the explosion, Reuters reported, citing the defence ministry.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mines began floating in the Black Sea after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish military diving teams have been defusing those drifting in their waters.
The ministry said the ship was alerted about a mine drifting about 25 nautical miles northeast from the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, but couldn't defuse before being hit by it because of high winds and waves.
"There are no victims or injured following the explosion, the 75 troops on the ship are not in danger, the ship's floatability is not affected and there is no major damage on board," the ministry said in a statement.
The Black Sea is crucial for shipment of grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia.
Since the war started, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine have destroyed 28 mines in western waters of the Black Sea, the ministry said.

     

Politics

President Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives

On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives, the Presidential Office stated.

The process of recognition of Artsakh continues. David Babayan

The process of recognition of Artsakh continues, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

Blinken unexpectedly arrives in Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the AFP news agency...

We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan

The Armenian government will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone, PM Nikol...

Azerbaijan believes NK conflict is resolved, whereas Armenia and international community think otherwise – Pashinyan

Common positions failed to be recorded over the most important issues of concern for the Armenian side...

Kremlin does not confirm reports about Putin's planned visit to Armenia

The Kremlin has not yet confirmed the reports about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir...

Arayik Harutyunyan received Ruben Vardanyan

On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan.

Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

The building conditions of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center to be expanded

The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the center Vardan Tadevosyan informed "Artsakhpress".

The opening ceremony of the bust of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) held in Stepanakert

On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in...

The news on planned surrender of several territories has nothing to do with reality. Artsakh InfoCenter

Artsakh's Information Center has issued a message, denying the rumors circulating in social networks...

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family

Before the 2020 Artsakh War, the family of 82-year-old Dora Sargsyan lived in the Sghnak village of Artsakh’s...

Why sometimes Azerbaijan cars pass through new alternative route connecting Artsakh to Armenia?

The passage of Azerbaijani vehicles through the new route through the corridor connecting Artsakh with...

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital

On September 2, a procession and a rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh...

95 families in Artsakh receive houses in new district

On September 2, a draw was held for the distribution of the houses built in the administrative area...

Military

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan disseminates another disinformation

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as disinformation the latest statement from Azerbaijan falsely accusing the Armenian military in shooting at Azerbaijani positions overnight September 8-9 in the eastern part of the border.

Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense reach agreement on peacekeeping, military education

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of...

Azerbaijan returns five Armenian POWs

The Azerbaijani side has returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side on September 8,...

Suren Papikyan meets with governor of Kansas

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of...

Armenia soldier killed by Azerbaijan shooting

In the evening of September 5, Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan (born 2002) of the Armenian Armed Forces,...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire as disinformation

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

International

Romanian navy dredger hit by drifting mine in Black Sea

Charles III to be officially proclaimed King of UK on September 10

Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger

Pentagon officially announces new military aid to Ukraine for $675 million

