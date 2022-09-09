Romanian navy dredger hit by drifting mine in Black Sea

A Romanian Navy dredger hit a drifting mine it was trying to defuse in bad weather on Thursday, but the crew of 75 were unharmed by the explosion, Reuters reported, citing the defence ministry.
On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives, the Presidential Office stated.
The process of recognition of Artsakh continues, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the AFP news agency...
The Armenian government will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone, PM Nikol...
Common positions failed to be recorded over the most important issues of concern for the Armenian side...
The Kremlin has not yet confirmed the reports about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir...
On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...
The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...
The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the center Vardan Tadevosyan informed "Artsakhpress".
On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in...
Artsakh's Information Center has issued a message, denying the rumors circulating in social networks...
Before the 2020 Artsakh War, the family of 82-year-old Dora Sargsyan lived in the Sghnak village of Artsakh’s...
The passage of Azerbaijani vehicles through the new route through the corridor connecting Artsakh with...
On September 2, a procession and a rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh...
On September 2, a draw was held for the distribution of the houses built in the administrative area...
The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as disinformation the latest statement from Azerbaijan falsely accusing the Armenian military in shooting at Azerbaijani positions overnight September 8-9 in the eastern part of the border.
Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of...
The Azerbaijani side has returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side on September 8,...
Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of...
In the evening of September 5, Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan (born 2002) of the Armenian Armed Forces,...
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.
