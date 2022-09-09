The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as disinformation the latest statement from Azerbaijan falsely accusing the Armenian military in shooting at Azerbaijani positions overnight September 8-9 in the eastern part of the border.

September 9, 2022, 10:43 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan disseminates another disinformation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the night of September 8-9, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.

The situation on the border is relatively stable, and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed