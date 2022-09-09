Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with the United States Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl on September 8 in the Pentagon, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

September 9, 2022, 09:34 Armenian Defense Minister, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense reach agreement on peacekeeping, military education

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the entire agenda of Armenian-American defense cooperation was discussed, and agreements were reached towards deepening cooperation in peacekeeping mission, military education, military medicine, and some other domains.

At the request of the American side, the Armenian defense minister presented the military and political situation around Armenia, including the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties highlighted efforts aimed at achieving long-term peace and stability in the region.

International security issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.