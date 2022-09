The Azerbaijani side has returned five Armenian prisoners of war to the Armenian side on September 8, the National Security Service of Armenia said.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The captives repatriated from Azerbaijan are Martin Aghramanyan (born 1996), Ashot Gevorgyan (born 1998), Felix Grigoryan (born1996), Varazdat Manukyan (born 1990) and Edik Hovsepyan (born 1999).