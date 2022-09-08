President Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives

On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The organizational and legal issues of the creation of the Public Council, as an advisory body under the President of the Republic, and the draft charter of the Council were discussed at the meeting.

The terms, principles and procedure of the formation and activity of the Public Council were determined as a result of interested discussions.