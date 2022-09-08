The process of recognition of Artsakh continues, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

September 8, 2022, 17:15 The process of recognition of Artsakh continues. David Babayan

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Republic of Artsakh has been recognized by a number of countries, such as Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Pridnestrovye, dozens of US and Australian states, various municipalities in France and other countries. Artsakh has been recognized both by small towns with a population of 2-3 thousand people to such a metropolis as LosAngeles with a population of 15 million people.

In other words, the process of recognition continues, although it is a very complex process. It is clear that international politics has its own rules of the game, but we should also not forget that Azerbaijan president Aliyev himself said that he was being forced to recognize Artsakh. In other words, we will never give up this process and our right to self-determination. International recognition, of course, may take a long time, but for today we need a secure present and future of Artsakh. Once again, I want to emphasize that Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, within which we will be destroyed," wrote Artsakh FM.