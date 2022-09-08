Artsakhpress

Politics

The process of recognition of Artsakh continues. David Babayan

The process of recognition of Artsakh continues, Artsakh FM David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Republic of Artsakh has been recognized by a number of countries, such as Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Pridnestrovye, dozens of US and Australian states, various municipalities in France and other countries. Artsakh has been recognized both by small towns with a population of 2-3 thousand people to such a metropolis as LosAngeles with a population of 15 million people.

In other words, the process of recognition continues, although it is a very complex process. It is clear that international politics has its own rules of the game, but we should also not forget that Azerbaijan president Aliyev himself said that he was being forced to recognize Artsakh. In other words, we will never give up this process and our right to self-determination. International recognition, of course, may take a long time, but for today we need a secure present and future of Artsakh. Once again, I want to emphasize that Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, within which we will be destroyed," wrote Artsakh FM.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives

On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives, the Presidential Office stated.

Blinken unexpectedly arrives in Kyiv

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit, the AFP news agency...

We will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone – Pashinyan

The Armenian government will not give any corridor through Armenia’s territory to anyone, PM Nikol...

Azerbaijan believes NK conflict is resolved, whereas Armenia and international community think otherwise – Pashinyan

Common positions failed to be recorded over the most important issues of concern for the Armenian side...

Kremlin does not confirm reports about Putin's planned visit to Armenia

The Kremlin has not yet confirmed the reports about the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir...

Arayik Harutyunyan received Ruben Vardanyan

On September 8, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan.

Economy

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 405.12/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.30 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia., news.am informs.

EAEU countries discuss creating Eurasian Agency for Strategic Initiatives

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is considering the idea of creating a Eurasian Agency of Strategic...

Armenia to host next session of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council this October

The heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreed during their...

Republic of Artsakh initiates multiple business support projects seeking to restore war-torn economy

The 2020 war heavily affected the economic development of Artsakh, causing decline in virtually all branches.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

The building conditions of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center to be expanded

The construction of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert is underway, Director of the center Vardan Tadevosyan informed "Artsakhpress".

The opening ceremony of the bust of Ashot Ghulyan (Bekor) held in Stepanakert

On September 6, the unveiling ceremony of the legendary commander Ashot Ghulyan's bust took place in...

The news on planned surrender of several territories has nothing to do with reality. Artsakh InfoCenter

Artsakh's Information Center has issued a message, denying the rumors circulating in social networks...

Hoping to find the lost..The story of a family

Before the 2020 Artsakh War, the family of 82-year-old Dora Sargsyan lived in the Sghnak village of Artsakh’s...

Why sometimes Azerbaijan cars pass through new alternative route connecting Artsakh to Armenia?

The passage of Azerbaijani vehicles through the new route through the corridor connecting Artsakh with...

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital

On September 2, a procession and a rally dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Artsakh...

95 families in Artsakh receive houses in new district

On September 2, a draw was held for the distribution of the houses built in the administrative area...

Military

Suren Papikyan meets with governor of Kansas

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Azeri defense ministry again spreads disinformation

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, in the evening of...

Armenia soldier killed by Azerbaijan shooting

In the evening of September 5, Junior Sergeant Arman Sargsyan (born 2002) of the Armenian Armed Forces,...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire as disinformation

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is again spreading disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense...

Armenian Defense Minister visits U.S.

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan is leading a delegation on a working visit to the United...

Azerbaijani forces open fire in direction of Armenian military vehicle

The units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of an Armenian defense ministry...

Two Azerbaijani servicemen injured in Lachin landmine blast

Two Azerbaijani servicemen suffered various-degree injuries in the Lachin district in a landmine explosion,...

President Harutyunyan held a meeting with a group of public sector representatives
Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger
Blinken unexpectedly arrives in Kyiv
Kremlin does not confirm reports about Putin's planned visit to Armenia
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

Artsakh FM: Some steps taken by Kazakhstan raise many questions regarding Artsakh

Some of Kazakhstan's actions, particularly towards Nagorno-Karabakh, really raise many questions.

Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh Diocese Primate: Azerbaijan wants to replace Dadivank’s Armenian clergy with Baku’s Russian Diocese servants

Photos

Crowded rally dedicated to Artsakh Republic Day held in the capital
The new academic year has started in Artsakh
The Road of Life (New Route)
Stepanakert today
Videos

Culture

Armenian feature film to be shown in international arena

A series of concerts dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Shushi's "Varanda" choir will be held in Stepanakert

Monuments moved out from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus will have their own place in the Republic. Deputy Minister

State Minister Chairs Session of Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of Artsakh

Sport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan suffers muscle injury

Team Armenia off to Rome for European Aquatics Championship

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia men’s team takes silver

Armenian wrestler Gaspar Terteryan wins U17 world gold

Diaspora

Garo Paylan studies condition of Armenian churches, monasteries that are under danger of destruction in Van province

27-year-old becomes first Armenian to be appointed District Governor in Turkey

Street named after Sergei Parajanov inaugurated in Tbilisi

Andranik Gasparyan awarded Hero of Russia title

International

Greece warns allies of Turkey conflict danger

Pentagon officially announces new military aid to Ukraine for $675 million

Official Ankara says Sweden and Finland fail to comply with Turkey agreements

European Commission offers to allocate €5 billion to Ukraine

